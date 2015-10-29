© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Election 2015-Candidate Free Air Time

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published October 29, 2015 at 3:11 PM EDT
One of the best resources WXXI provides for voters is Candidate Free Air Time.

WXXI is proud to continue our commitment to inform citizens by offering candidates the opportunity to offer a free message directly to voters.

Thursday and Friday, October 29th and 30th,  from Noon to 1pm, you’ll hear these messages as part of a special segment on Connections with Evan Dawson program on WRUR-FM 88.5 and  AM 1370, and streaming at wxxinews.org

These are selected races that are on the ballot next Tuesday, and not all candidates in each race responded to our written offer of free airtime.

We will go through them in the same order they are on the ballot for Monroe County elections.

There are also video segments with these candidates. They are available at the link below until election day.

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqTYCpOL_47DR5zseQoYz7aKf_9MGAgCe

And WXXI will have comprehensive coverage on election night, starting at 9pm on AM 1370 and streaming online at wxxinews.org, and we’ll have results online throughout the night and more coverage the following morning.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
