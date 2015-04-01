Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Looking for New Ways of Detecting Alzheimer's
The Rochester Museum and Science Center is kicking off their Science on the Edge 2015 Series on Wednesday night. We get a preview with Mark Mapstone, researcher and clinician at the University of Rochester School of Medicine, who is working on new ways to detect Alzheimer's Disease early. He'll talk about the research and the progress.