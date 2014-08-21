Connections: Alzheimer's Disease At Any Age

Alzheimer’s disease only strikes an older population, right? Not so. Amy Norton was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at 43 years old and it’s changed the life of the family, including daughter Megan Norton who presented an essay for her class about her mom’s condition, titled "The Continuous Nightmare".

Megan and her father, Brian, will head the Walk to End Alzheimer’s next month in Mendon. They’re on Connections to tell their story, along with Teresa Galbier, president and CEO of the Alzheimer’s Association of Rochester & Finger Lakes Region.

