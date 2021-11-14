-
As the number of Americans over 65 years old has continued to climb, doctors have begun paying more attention to a particular side effect of stacking some…
Aggression, anger, and outbursts at family members and caregivers are common products of Alzheimer’s disease. Two researchers from the University of…
An expert in Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia says there are a number of misconceptions about the conditions, and he wants families to understand…
For Kathleen O’Brien it began with difficulty expressing herself clearly and transitioned to driving down Interstate-490 one day without any idea where…
About 40 percent of those who are the primary caretaker for a loved one with dementia suffer from depression.Many caregivers don't recognize their own…
Alzheimer’s disease only strikes an older population, right? Not so. Amy Norton was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at 43 years old and it’s…
In the first part of this "Healthy Friday" program, a deep discussion on dementia, which affects nearly five million people in the U.S. Our guest is Dr.…