© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Connections: Education Friday - What Are the Details of the President's Community College Plan?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson
Published January 9, 2015 at 2:48 PM EST
Connections_News_Highlight.jpg

We take a deeper dive into the president’s new plan to offer free community college. Who pays for it? Who’s eligible?
 
We talk about this with:

  • Bob Duffy, president and CEO of the Rochester Business Alliance 
  • Dr. Lloyd Holmes, Vice President of Student Services at Monroe Community College
  • Howard Maffucci, retired superintendent in the East Rochester School District

 

Tags

Arts & LifeeducationPresident ObamaCommnity Colleges1
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson