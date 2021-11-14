-
The NPR Politics team and reporters across the newsroom will be live-annotating President Obama's farewell address in Chicago on Tuesday night, scheduled…
From PBS Newshour, a live video stream of the first presidential debate.https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EuHuzhzb1nc
President Obama recently visited Hiroshima, calling for more cultural understanding and a moral revolution to manage human weaponry. His critics called it…
ConnectionsPresident Obama's foreign policy is the centerpiece of a remarkable new article by Jeffrey Goldberg, a 20,000-word piece that explores how the current…
We take a deeper dive into the president’s new plan to offer free community college. Who pays for it? Who’s eligible? We talk about this with:Bob Duffy,…
President Barack Obama delivers his State of the Union address tonight, and WXXI News will provide coverage on-air and online. Radio: NPR coverage on AM…
After speaking to a crowd at the University at Buffalo, President Barack Obama made a stop in Rochester for lunch. At the urging of Senator Chuck Schumer,…
AM 1370 will provide live coverage of President Barack Obama's press conference starting at 3 p.m. (Click here to listen live)The President will speak…
President Barack Obama will be sworn in for a second term as President of the United States today, and WXXI News has complete coverage on all of our…