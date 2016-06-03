Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: The Implications Of President Obama's Visit To Hiroshima
President Obama recently visited Hiroshima, calling for more cultural understanding and a moral revolution to manage human weaponry. His critics called it an unnecessary apology, even though the president did not actually apologize for the deployment of atomic weapons. Our panel discusses the implications of the visit. Our guests:
- William B. Hauser, professor emeritus of history at the University of Rochester
- Dahpon Ho, assistant professor of history at the University of Rochester
- Mari Tsuchiya, senior library assistant at the University of Rochester