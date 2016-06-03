Connections: The Implications Of President Obama's Visit To Hiroshima

President Obama recently visited Hiroshima, calling for more cultural understanding and a moral revolution to manage human weaponry. His critics called it an unnecessary apology, even though the president did not actually apologize for the deployment of atomic weapons. Our panel discusses the implications of the visit. Our guests:

William B. Hauser, professor emeritus of history at the University of Rochester

Dahpon Ho, assistant professor of history at the University of Rochester

Mari Tsuchiya, senior library assistant at the University of Rochester