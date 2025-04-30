© 2025 WXXI News
Town claims cannabis success story

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 30, 2025 at 4:22 PM EDT
A local town is putting cannabis tax revenue to work.

Since the opening of two adult-use dispensaries, the town of Henrietta has generated more than $750,000 in tax revenue. The money has covered the cost of a law enforcement official dedicated to quality-of-life issues in the town, and Henrietta has also been able to roll back a recent tax increase.

Our guests say legal cannabis has worked for the community, and this hour, they explain what they’ve learned from the experience.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
