Town claims cannabis success story

A local town is putting cannabis tax revenue to work.

Since the opening of two adult-use dispensaries, the town of Henrietta has generated more than $750,000 in tax revenue. The money has covered the cost of a law enforcement official dedicated to quality-of-life issues in the town, and Henrietta has also been able to roll back a recent tax increase.

Our guests say legal cannabis has worked for the community, and this hour, they explain what they’ve learned from the experience.

