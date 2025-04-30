Town claims cannabis success story
1 of 2 — Stephen Schultz and Ryan Martin on "Connections"
Stephen Schultz and Ryan Martin with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 30, 2025
George Yeadon / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Felicia Reid.jpeg
Felicia Reid
Provided
A local town is putting cannabis tax revenue to work.
Since the opening of two adult-use dispensaries, the town of Henrietta has generated more than $750,000 in tax revenue. The money has covered the cost of a law enforcement official dedicated to quality-of-life issues in the town, and Henrietta has also been able to roll back a recent tax increase.
Our guests say legal cannabis has worked for the community, and this hour, they explain what they’ve learned from the experience.
Our guests:
- Felicia Reid, deputy executive director and acting executive director of the NYS Office of Cannabis Management
- Stephen Schultz, Henrietta town supervisor
- Ryan Martin, owner of MJ Dispensary