© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Solutions to homelessness from a nurse with lived experience

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 30, 2025 at 4:16 PM EDT
Two people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short blonde hair and is wearing a navy shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a bright blue button-down shirt, jeans, and brown boots.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
Josephine Ensign with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, April 30, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Nurse Josephine Ensign was homeless herself before she became a leading voice in the national conversation on homelessness. She writes about the visceral experience of being homeless, while examining which policies work — and which don't.

She has written several books on the subject, including “Way Home: Journeys Through Homelessness.” It's a plea to keep all members of society in focus and in the conversation.

Ensign is in Rochester as a guest of SUNY Brockport, and this hour, she joins us on “Connections.”

In studio:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams