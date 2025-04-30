Solutions to homelessness from a nurse with lived experience

WXXI News

Nurse Josephine Ensign was homeless herself before she became a leading voice in the national conversation on homelessness. She writes about the visceral experience of being homeless, while examining which policies work — and which don't.

She has written several books on the subject, including “Way Home: Journeys Through Homelessness.” It's a plea to keep all members of society in focus and in the conversation.

Ensign is in Rochester as a guest of SUNY Brockport, and this hour, she joins us on “Connections.”

In studio:

