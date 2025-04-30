Solutions to homelessness from a nurse with lived experience
Nurse Josephine Ensign was homeless herself before she became a leading voice in the national conversation on homelessness. She writes about the visceral experience of being homeless, while examining which policies work — and which don't.
She has written several books on the subject, including “Way Home: Journeys Through Homelessness.” It's a plea to keep all members of society in focus and in the conversation.
Ensign is in Rochester as a guest of SUNY Brockport, and this hour, she joins us on “Connections.”
In studio:
- Josephine Ensign, DrPH, ARNP, professor of nursing at the University of Washington School of Nursing and author of multiple books, including "Way Home: Journeys Through Homelessness"