Connections

The Canadian election

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published May 1, 2025 at 12:39 AM EDT
Canadian flag on a flagpole in a blue sky
Open Grid Scheduler/Grid Engine via Flickr

12:00: The Canadian election

1:00: Shashi Sinha, candidate for Rochester mayor

Canadians were an absolute lock to elect a new conservative government just three months ago. Then came the second Trump administration, the tariffs, and the “51st state” comments. That's when Canadians rallied back to the liberal party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney. Trump himself acknowledges that he seems to have swung an entire country almost 40 points. Our guests discuss what it means for Canada, and for Canada’s relationship with the United States. Our guests:

  • Craig Needles, radio and podcast host from London, Ontario
  • Earl Dunbar, dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada and retired software and network engineer

Then in our second hour, we begin our series of conversations with candidates running in the June Democratic primary. This hour, we sit down with Shashi Sinha, candidate for Rochester mayor. Sinha is an IT executive, real estate investor, and first-time candidate whose priorities for office include lowering taxes and increasing the availability of housing. Earlier this year, he told WXXI's Gino Fanelli, "I'm living a happy life; beside my family, nobody knows me. But if that kind of individual, average people like me don't stand up, who will?” Sinha joins us in the studio to discuss his background and his platform, and he answers our questions and yours. In studio:

  • Shashi Sinha, candidate for Rochester mayor
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
