12:00: The Canadian election

1:00: Shashi Sinha, candidate for Rochester mayor

Canadians were an absolute lock to elect a new conservative government just three months ago. Then came the second Trump administration, the tariffs, and the “51st state” comments. That's when Canadians rallied back to the liberal party, led by Prime Minister Mark Carney. Trump himself acknowledges that he seems to have swung an entire country almost 40 points. Our guests discuss what it means for Canada, and for Canada’s relationship with the United States. Our guests:



Craig Needles, radio and podcast host from London, Ontario

Earl Dunbar, dual citizen of the U.S. and Canada and retired software and network engineer

Then in our second hour, we begin our series of conversations with candidates running in the June Democratic primary. This hour, we sit down with Shashi Sinha, candidate for Rochester mayor. Sinha is an IT executive, real estate investor, and first-time candidate whose priorities for office include lowering taxes and increasing the availability of housing. Earlier this year, he told WXXI's Gino Fanelli, "I'm living a happy life; beside my family, nobody knows me. But if that kind of individual, average people like me don't stand up, who will?” Sinha joins us in the studio to discuss his background and his platform, and he answers our questions and yours. In studio:

