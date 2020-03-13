© 2021 WXXI News
Eastman Performing Arts Medicine serves ailing artists

Classical 91.5 WXXI-FM | By Daniel J. Kushner
Published March 12, 2020 at 1:10 PM EDT

Hurt in a car? You know who to call. Hurt in a choir? The answer is not always obvious.

An urgent care center or emergency room is usually the first destination in the case of a broken arm or other physical injury sustained on a job or in the course of playing sports.

But where can musicians and other performing artists go to receive medical care specific to their vocations? Strained vocal chords. Tendonitis. Carpal tunnel. Why not emergency medical care for those things?

Read more about Eastman Performing Arts Medicine in CITY Newspaper.

Classical guitarist Michael Anthony Jones performs at Strong Hospital.
Renee Heininger
Classical guitarist Michael Anthony Jones performs at Strong Hospital.

Arts & LifeHealthMusicEastman School of Musicur medicine
Daniel J. Kushner
Daniel J. Kushner is arts editor of CITY magazine, which works in partnership with WXXI News. He began writing for CITY in 2015 as a contributing writer, before joining the staff full-time in 2018.
