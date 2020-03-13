Eastman Performing Arts Medicine serves ailing artists

Hurt in a car? You know who to call. Hurt in a choir? The answer is not always obvious.

An urgent care center or emergency room is usually the first destination in the case of a broken arm or other physical injury sustained on a job or in the course of playing sports.

But where can musicians and other performing artists go to receive medical care specific to their vocations? Strained vocal chords. Tendonitis. Carpal tunnel. Why not emergency medical care for those things?

Read more about Eastman Performing Arts Medicine in CITY Newspaper.

Renee Heininger / Classical guitarist Michael Anthony Jones performs at Strong Hospital.

