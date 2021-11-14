-
The Eastman School of Music has launched the public phase of a $100 million fundraising campaign.More than half of that amount has already been raised…
The Maria Schneider Orchestra’s provocative “Data Lords” was one of the local highlights at Sunday’s pandemic-safe 63rd Grammy Awards.In an evening…
The works of alumni or faculty members from the Eastman School of Music are scattered across eight categories in the 63rd Grammy Awards announced this…
This HomeStage performance comes all the way from the Lone Star State.Oboist Erin Hannigan is a graduate of the Eastman School of Music and she played in…
Four songs and two arias, all by Mozart. That was all that Eastman School of Music graduate and current Finger Lakes Opera Young Artist Robin Steitz found…
Hurt in a car? You know who to call. Hurt in a choir? The answer is not always obvious. An urgent care center or emergency room is usually the first...
The Eastman School of Music holds its first Gender Equity in Music Conference on Tuesday.Organizers say that the goals for the daylong event include…
David Temperley composes tuneful, expressive pieces in a classical mold. But he also draws on influences from the popular music he grew up listening to on…
(This story has been updated to reflect an interview CITY had with Eastman School of Music Dean Jamal Rossi on Wednesday, October 30.)Facing harsh public…
To get to know Maria Newman, you have to understand who her father was. She is the daughter of nine time Academy award-winning film composer Alfred...