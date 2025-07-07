Steven Holden announces another Congressional run as Democrats look to midterms

WXXI News

Steven Holden is a Democrat who lost to Republican Claudia Tenney by more than 30 points in 2022.

So why does he think he can close that massive gap in 2026? Holden says Republican policies, including the new spending plan, are hugely unpopular.

We discuss Democrats’ ideas on retaking the House, and why he’s starting this race so early.

In studio:



Steven Holden, candidate for New York's 24th Congressional district

Take our audience survey to help us learn more about you, and make a better show for you.