Steven Holden announces another Congressional run as Democrats look to midterms

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 7, 2025 at 4:49 PM EDT
Two men sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has a grey beard and is wearing a black cowboy hat and a light blue button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a black button-down shirt.
Mari Tuschiya
/
WXXI News
Steven Holden with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, July 7, 2025
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Steven Holden is a Democrat who lost to Republican Claudia Tenney by more than 30 points in 2022.

So why does he think he can close that massive gap in 2026? Holden says Republican policies, including the new spending plan, are hugely unpopular.

We discuss Democrats’ ideas on retaking the House, and why he’s starting this race so early.

In studio:

  • Steven Holden, candidate for New York's 24th Congressional district

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
