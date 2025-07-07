New RTS shuttle will help connect veterans with the Henrietta VA clinic

For the past couple of years, getting to the VA clinic in Henrietta has been a challenge for veterans who rely on public transit because during that time, no bus stopped there.

On Monday, officials announced a solution. RTS is launching a shuttle service to connect the Hylan Drive connection hub near The Marketplace Mall and the clinic on Calkins Road.

"I want to thank all our veterans for their service and sacrifice for our country," said RTS CEO Miguel Velázquez. "It is RTS's hope that this new service will make it easier for them to access the critical healthcare services they need."

The new shuttle will begin service next Monday, July 14, and will operate between 7:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. on weekdays. It will run in a loop between the Hylan Drive connection hub and the clinic, with stops scheduled for every 20 minutes.

Rides on the shuttle will cost $1, the same fare as RTS buses. But veterans who have passes through the Veterans Outreach Center can ride for free, just as they can on RTS buses.

The VA Clinic on Calkins Road opened in 2019 and at first had its own RTS stop. But that changed in 2021 when RTS implemented a large-scale redesign of its routes and services.

Nick Stefanovic, director of Monroe County's Veterans Service Agency, said RTS and the county worked together to develop the shuttle solution.

"It will make sure that any veteran that has to utilize the bus to get to the VA and can't rely on other ride share programs, for whatever reason, will have consistent access no matter what during the VA's open hours," Stefanovic said.

