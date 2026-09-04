Rochester Trans Pride Fest set for Saturday

Saturday marks what organizers say is Rochester’s first-ever Trans Pride Fest.

The celebration at International Plaza will feature live performances, community resources, and art. This year's theme is “Trans Pride Takes Center Stage: When Joy & Resilience Create Power.”

Organizers also plan to announce the launch of the Rochester–Monroe County Trans Community Needs Assessment, which will focus on healthcare, housing, employment, mental health, safety, civic engagement and community connection, according to a press release.

The event will take place from 1 to 7 p.m.