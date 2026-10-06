Coming up: Jeremy Cooney and Orlando Rivera, candidates for NYS Senate District 56

We welcome the candidates for New York State Senate District 56. Democratic incumbent Jeremy Cooney and Republican challenger Orlando Rivera join us in the studio to discuss their platforms, priorities for office, and how they plan to address a range of issues affecting the district. What would you like to ask the candidates? They answer your questions and ours throughout the hour.



Jeremy Cooney (D, WF), candidate for New York State Senate District 56

Orlando Rivera (R, C), candidate for New York State Senate District 56

*Note: Candidates are listed in the order in which they appear on the Monroe County Board of Elections Certification of Candidates list.

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*Note: Beginning October 5, "Connections" will air live for one hour at noon each weekday, down from its previous two-hour format. The change gives the "Connections" team more time for original reporting, live events, and reaching audiences in new ways, including a weekly Sunday presentation on WXXI-TV. For listeners on WXXI-FM 105.9, WEOS-FM 88.5/90.3 (Geneva), and streaming on WXXINews.org, the show will be followed at 1 p.m. by the Peabody Award-winning "Fresh Air" with Terry Gross and Tonya Mosley. Click here to learn more.