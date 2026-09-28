Coming up: On the road in search of democracy; Lessons from life on the road

12:00: On the road in search of democracy

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Lessons from life on the road

Where is democracy backsliding? It’s a question we discuss with democratization policy expert Valery Perry. She helps us understand the significance of the recent German state elections, as well as concerns about the Trump administration intervening in or suspending upcoming elections. She also talks about her travels on Route 66 and what she observed about democracy in America along the way. In studio:



Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council

Then in our second hour, we continue the travel theme with the first episode in a series of special rebroadcasts about touring Rochester and beyond. What can national and international travel teach us — and how can it change us? We talk to two women with Rochester roots about what they've learned from their lives on the road. Our guests:



Alison Konecki, traveler and arts administrator

Christina Le Beau, writer and traveler

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.