© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Coming up: On the road in search of democracy; Lessons from life on the road

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published September 28, 2026 at 9:03 AM EDT
A smiling woman with long brown hair wears a black shirt and jeans.
Provided
Valery Perry

12:00: On the road in search of democracy

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Lessons from life on the road

Where is democracy backsliding? It’s a question we discuss with democratization policy expert Valery Perry. She helps us understand the significance of the recent German state elections, as well as concerns about the Trump administration intervening in or suspending upcoming elections. She also talks about her travels on Route 66 and what she observed about democracy in America along the way. In studio:

  • Valery Perry, Ph.D., senior associate for the Democratization Policy Council

Then in our second hour, we continue the travel theme with the first episode in a series of special rebroadcasts about touring Rochester and beyond. What can national and international travel teach us — and how can it change us? We talk to two women with Rochester roots about what they've learned from their lives on the road. Our guests:

  • Alison Konecki, traveler and arts administrator
  • Christina Le Beau, writer and traveler

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.