© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

What's working ... and what isn't? Examining models for treating substance abuse

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 27, 2026 at 8:51 AM EDT
White medical pills or tablets with bottle on black background.
Milan - stock.adobe.com
/
355726831

12:00: What's working ... and what isn't? Examining models for treating substance abuse

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions': Understanding science's 'blind spot'

Last year, nearly 45 million Americans were diagnosed with a substance abuse disorder. That’s according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration. When it comes to treating addiction, what's working? And what isn't? We talk to the team at ROCovery about local peer support, and we hear from a former Biden administration official about the recovery landscape in New York. In studio:

  • Kara Izzo, peer support program manager for ROCovery
  • Jonathan Westfall, executive director of ROCovery
  • Rob Kent, president of Kent Strategic Advisors

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues. Can science provide absolute knowledge and understanding? Three scientists have united to say that it cannot, and they go further: they write that science can suffer from a blind spot, ignoring the power and value of human experience. It's not a condemnation of science — not at all. Rather, the scientists argue that science provides vital insight into the world as we experience it, but it does not supplant our experience, which needs to be taken into account. This controversial piece sparked debate in the scientific community. Two of the three authors join us to discuss it in this special rebroadcast. Our guests:

  • Adam Frank, professor of astrophysics at the University of Rochester, and author of several books, the latest being "Light of the Stars: Alien Worlds and the Fate of the Earth"
  • Marcelo Gleiser, theoretical physicist at Dartmouth College in New Hampshire

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.