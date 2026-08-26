Free workshops will provide information on tax breaks for seniors

The city of Rochester is holding two free workshops for homeowners who are either 65 or older or turning 65 by the end of 2027 to help them learn about several property tax relief programs.

Under state law, eligible homeowners who are 65 or older might qualify for a property tax exemption of up to 50% of their home's assessed value for city, county and school taxes. For Rochester residents, the exemption is based on household income. Homeowners earning up to $58,400 annually are eligible, but those in the higher range would receive partial exemptions. Applications for that exemption are due by Feb. 1, 2027.

A news release from the city also noted that many homeowners may be eligible for the state's Enhanced Star property tax exemption or credit.

City staff will be available during the workshops to explain both programs and help residents determine which benefits they could qualify for. They'll also be available to help with applications and answer questions about any required documentation.

Additional information is available on the city's website.

The workshops are scheduled for:

