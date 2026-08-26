12:00: Pacing our lives to avoid burnout

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions': Astrophysicist Adam Frank on his book, 'The Little Book of Aliens'

Many people feel like they can never complete their to-do lists, and yet they spend hours each week scrolling social media. We are struggling with how to balance all the work we need to do without burning out. In general, we are not pacing ourselves well. A new book takes a look at the scientific evidence behind the way we structure our days, while offering ideas for how to find better balance. We talk to critically acclaimed science writer Elizabeth Svoboda about "The Art of Pacing." Our guest:



Elizabeth Svoboda, award-winning science writer and author of "The Art of Pacing: A Guide to Balancing Short-Term Demands with Long-Term Thriving"

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues with special rebroadcasts featuring astrophysicist Adam Frank. In this episode, Frank explains that humans are poised to embark upon their most important journey yet. With new tools to explore the universe, he writes, “we’ll finally go beyond just yelling our opinions about life in the universe at each other. Instead, we will get what matters most—a true scientific view of if, where, and when extraterrestrial life exists.” Frank examines it all in “The Little Book of Aliens." He joins us to discuss it. Our guest:



Adam Frank, author of “The Little Book of Aliens,” among others; and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.