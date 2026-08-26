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Connections

Pacing our lives to avoid burnout

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 26, 2026 at 8:10 AM EDT
An illustration of a woman sitting at a desk in front of a laptop with scribbles above her head signifying psychological burnout and stress.
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12:00: Pacing our lives to avoid burnout

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions': Astrophysicist Adam Frank on his book, 'The Little Book of Aliens'

Many people feel like they can never complete their to-do lists, and yet they spend hours each week scrolling social media. We are struggling with how to balance all the work we need to do without burning out. In general, we are not pacing ourselves well. A new book takes a look at the scientific evidence behind the way we structure our days, while offering ideas for how to find better balance. We talk to critically acclaimed science writer Elizabeth Svoboda about "The Art of Pacing." Our guest:

  • Elizabeth Svoboda, award-winning science writer and author of "The Art of Pacing: A Guide to Balancing Short-Term Demands with Long-Term Thriving"

Then in our second hour, "Connections Summer Sessions" continues with special rebroadcasts featuring astrophysicist Adam Frank. In this episode, Frank explains that humans are poised to embark upon their most important journey yet. With new tools to explore the universe, he writes, “we’ll finally go beyond just yelling our opinions about life in the universe at each other. Instead, we will get what matters most—a true scientific view of if, where, and when extraterrestrial life exists.” Frank examines it all in “The Little Book of Aliens." He joins us to discuss it. Our guest:

  • Adam Frank, author of “The Little Book of Aliens,” among others; and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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