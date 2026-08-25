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Connections

New York levels up funding for mental health 'clubhouses'

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published August 25, 2026 at 8:53 AM EDT
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12:00: New York levels up funding for mental health 'clubhouses'

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions': Astrophysicist Adam Frank on climate change narratives

New York State recently announced a multimillion-dollar investment in the expansion of clubhouses, which are community hubs for mental health support. As reported by WXXI's Noelle Evans, clubhouses serve people with mental illnesses like major depression, schizophrenia, PTSD, bipolar and mood disorders. Some of its concepts challenge typical ideas about mental illness. We discuss how it works toward the goal of saving and improving lives. Our guests:

  • Liz Breier, chief advocacy officer for the New York State Office of Mental Health
  • Jamie Comenale, chief program officer at East House
  • Alex Baldassare, senior director of strategic growth at Fountain House
  • Phillip Fleming, Hon. D.Div., board member at Fountain House and member of the Fountain House Clubhouse

Then in our second hour, “Connections Summer Sessions” continues with special rebroadcasts featuring astrophysicist Adam Frank. Frank wrote a piece for the Washington Post that addressed narratives about climate change. In “Reframing climate change as a story of human evolutionary success,” he writes that this new narrative does not let humans off the hook when it comes to their role in causing climate change. In that spirit, we discuss recent climate change narratives from Hollywood – films like “Ad Astra” and television shows like “The Expanse.” Our guest:

  • Adam Frank, Ph.D., author and Helen F. and Fred H. Gowen Professor in the Department of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Rochester

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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