An $86 million affordable housing renovation in Fairport is complete

The three-year, $86 million renovation of the Evergreen East — formerly the Pines of Perinton — affordable housing community is complete.

"This project was the largest and most extensive occupied rehab that our company has ever designed and completed, and I am proud of how our teams worked together to make it a success for the residents," said Gilbert Winn, CEO of property owner and Boston-based developer WinnCompanies.

The 508-unit apartment complex is home to nearly 2,000 people. WinnCompanies bought the complex in 2023, and began a sweeping overhaul that included new plumbing, electrical, heating and cooling system and overall modernization of the 1970s-era structures, relying on a mix of public and private financing.

WinnCompanies is active across the Northeast. Other local projects include Cedars of Chili apartments and Sibley Square in downtown Rochester.