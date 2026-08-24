Public information meeting next week on the state's active transportation plan

As part of its effort to develop a strategic plan for better accommodating walkers, cyclists, wheelchair users, e-scooters, and e-bikes on New York's roads, the state is holding a public information session in Rochester next week.

The meeting is scheduled for 5 – 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 2 at the Kate Gleason Auditorium in Rochester Public Library's Bausch & Lomb building, 115 South Ave. According to the DOT, it's a chance for participants to learn about the plan's goals and objectives from agency staff and consultants, and to provide input on its recommendations for implementation.

The plan could be seen as something of an evolution for the agency, which has often faced friction with active transportation advocates and local governments when it comes to making state roads more bike friendly.

On several occasions, advocates and local elected officials have pushed the DOT to add bike lanes when it undertakes major road reconstruction projects, only to be rebuffed. The DOT has often said that the projects have to meet certain design standards for things like lane widths.