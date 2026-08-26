Seneca Park Zoo welcomes new female African elephant to the exhibit

A new African female elephant arrived at Seneca Park Zoo on Tuesday, making her the fourth elephant of the zoo's all female herd.

Felix was born in Zimbabwe and was living at the Maryland Zoo for almost 20 years, where she was the only female elephant. As the Maryland Zoo transitions to an all-male elephant herd, staff sought Seneca Park Zoo to host the 43-year-old Felix.

"Seneca Park Zoo is known for its expertise in caring for post-reproductive female elephants," said Bob Lee, Monroe County Zoo director, in a news release. "Our staff has a combined 86 years of elephant care experience, but just as important is the trust they have built with the elephants over many years."

County officials have positioned the Seneca Park Zoo as a leader in elephant care and conservation. And the Seneca Park Zoo Society, which supports zoo programs, has been able to grant nearly $100,000 to the International Elephant Foundation over the years. The funds, officials said, "help support impactful conservation efforts to thwart elephant poaching and mitigate human-elephant conflict."

"We've been calling this the year of the elephant, even before we knew that Felix would be joining us," said Pamela Reed Sanchez, CEO of the Zoo Society. "Finding ways for people and elephants to thrive together is an essential part of what we support."

Felix will join Genny C, Lilac, and Moki after she spends a month acclimating to her new home.