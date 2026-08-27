Today's headlines for August 27
In today's headlines:
- Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman—one of two in the state who refused to follow the law against cooperating with ICE—is now backing down.
- Governor Hochul declares the state fair is open for business while also demanding that President Trump stop crippling New York businesses with the Canada tariffs.
- "Hustle culture" may once have been a motivator, but a Brighton High School graduate's new book says it's just burning out already-stressed teens even faster.