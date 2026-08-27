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WXXI Daily News Podcast

Today's headlines for August 27

By Mikhaela Singleton
Published August 27, 2026 at 7:12 AM EDT

In today's headlines:

  • Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman—one of two in the state who refused to follow the law against cooperating with ICE—is now backing down.
  • Governor Hochul declares the state fair is open for business while also demanding that President Trump stop crippling New York businesses with the Canada tariffs.
  • "Hustle culture" may once have been a motivator, but a Brighton High School graduate's new book says it's just burning out already-stressed teens even faster.
WXXI Daily News Podcast
Mikhaela Singleton
Mikhaela Singleton is Morning Edition host and a multimedia journalist for WXXI News. She has spent more than a decade in media, previously working in television as the morning show host at WROC and reporting for multiple communities around the nation.
See stories by Mikhaela Singleton