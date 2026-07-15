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Connections

What is patriotism in 2026?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published July 15, 2026 at 8:53 AM EDT
Przemyslaw Koch/rangizzz
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12:00: What is patriotism in 2026?

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' South African leaders on how America can move beyond toxic polarization

What does American patriotism look like in 2026? According to a recent Gallup poll, patriotism hit a 25-year record low this year, with one-third of respondents saying they have extreme pride in their national identity. What does it mean to be a patriot? Are Americans are living up to the country's ideals 250 years since its founding? Our guests explore these questions and more. In studio:

  • Mark Assini, retired, former Gates town supervisor, and former Monroe County legislator
  • Eve Elzenga, Rochester resident, humanist, and life-long activist
  • Adrian Hale, New York State Regent and civic leader
  • Nate Salzman, member of Brighton Town Council and Democratic nominee for Brighton town supervisor

Then in our second hour, “Connections Summer Sessions” continues. This week’s special rebroadcasts are a series of Evan’s favorite interviews. In this episode, two world leaders explore how our nation can move beyond toxic polarization. Mohammed Bhabba and Roelf Meyer are South African leaders who worked to end the dictatorship of apartheid. What lessons can Americans learn? Bhabba and Meyer share their experiences during this special rebroadcast. Our guests:

  • Mohammed Bhabha, former minister of defense in South Africa
  • Roelf Meyer, South African government’s chief representative in the negotiations to end apartheid
  • Jillian Youngblood, executive director of Civic Genius

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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