12:00: What is patriotism in 2026?

1:00: 'Connections Summer Sessions:' South African leaders on how America can move beyond toxic polarization

What does American patriotism look like in 2026? According to a recent Gallup poll, patriotism hit a 25-year record low this year, with one-third of respondents saying they have extreme pride in their national identity. What does it mean to be a patriot? Are Americans are living up to the country's ideals 250 years since its founding? Our guests explore these questions and more. In studio:



Mark Assini, retired, former Gates town supervisor, and former Monroe County legislator

Eve Elzenga, Rochester resident, humanist, and life-long activist

Adrian Hale, New York State Regent and civic leader

Nate Salzman, member of Brighton Town Council and Democratic nominee for Brighton town supervisor

Then in our second hour, “Connections Summer Sessions” continues. This week’s special rebroadcasts are a series of Evan’s favorite interviews. In this episode, two world leaders explore how our nation can move beyond toxic polarization. Mohammed Bhabba and Roelf Meyer are South African leaders who worked to end the dictatorship of apartheid. What lessons can Americans learn? Bhabba and Meyer share their experiences during this special rebroadcast. Our guests:



Mohammed Bhabha, former minister of defense in South Africa

Roelf Meyer, South African government’s chief representative in the negotiations to end apartheid

Jillian Youngblood, executive director of Civic Genius

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.