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Wildfire smoke triggers air quality alerts in Rochester and across New York

WXXI News | By Beth Adams,
Associated Press
Published July 15, 2026 at 9:40 AM EDT
A smoky haze obscures the Rochester skyline as seen from Cobbs Hill on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
A smoky haze obscures the Rochester skyline as seen from Cobbs Hill on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, during a prior wildfire smoke event.

Drifting smoke from wildfires in Canada is expected to diminish the air quality today in Rochester and most of New York.

The State Department of Health issued an air quality alert Tuesday evening for all parts of New York, with the greatest impact expected in the western regions of the state.

Officials say there might be spikes of poor air quality in any region throughout the day.

The severity of the air pollution depends on the density of smoke and the direction of the wind, says Dr. Daniel Croft, associate professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine at the University of Rochester Medical Center.

But even if those two factors are in our favor, the warm weather can affect air quality.

"The hot temperatures can worsen the chemical reactions that happen with the air pollution, and potentially make it more toxic," Croft says.

Croft is advising some of his patients to stay indoors. Older adults, pregnant people, and those with heart disease, asthma, and other lung conditions are especially at risk.

He says even healthy people would be wise to take precautions, because smoke and poor air quality irritates and stresses the lungs.

"In the same way you dodge a big cloud of cigarette smoke," he said, "I would dodge this air pollution from the wildfire smoke."

He suggests checking the color coded local air quality index on your weather app throughout the day and adjusting your activity accordingly. That information can also be found at airnow.gov

Heavy smoke from several large wildfires blazing in Canada and Minnesota is expected to engulf large swaths of the Midwest and Northeast U.S. this week, exposing millions of people to dangerous air pollution.
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams is the local host of All Things Considered for WXXI News. She joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
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