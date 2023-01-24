South African leaders on how America can move beyond toxic polarization
"How can our nation move beyond toxic polarization?" It's a question that will be explored by two world leaders at an upcoming event in Rochester.
The groups Beyond Conflict and Civic Genius are hosting Mohammed Bhabha and Roelf Meyer, two South African leaders who worked to end the dictatorship of apartheid. What lessons can Americans learn? We discuss it with our guests:
- Roelf Meyer, South African government’s chief representative in the negotiations to end apartheid
- Mohammed Bhabha, former Minister of Defense in South Africa
- Jillian Youngblood, executive director of Civic Genius