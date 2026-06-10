12:00: Forever Wild: How to manage record crowds in the Adirondacks

1:00: Special rebroadcast: The dangers of overbidding on a house

The Adirondack Mountains are becoming an increasingly popular destination. We examine how this impacts the forest preserve, which the state Constitution requires to be kept “forever wild.” Guest host Julie Philipp sits down with officials from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and the Adirondack Mountain Club to find out what is being done to manage the influx of visitors and how we can help protect this natural resource. Our guests also talk about hiking safety and the Love Our New York Lands campaign. Our guests:

Katie Petronis, deputy commissioner for natural resources for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Josh Clague, forester and forest preserve and conservation chief for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Cortney Koenig Worrall, executive director of the Adirondack Mountain Club

Sarah Mastro, outdoor expo chair of the Genesee Valley Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club

Mark Brand, forest ranger for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Our special rebroadcast series on the Rochester housing market continues with an RIT professor who has compiled research on what happens when buying a house requires large overbids. He refers to the "winner's curse" and finds that overbidding tends to lead to bad future outcomes. The Greater Rochester market has seen an explosion of overbids in the past several years. We discuss what the data says — and what realtors are seeing on the market today. In studio:

Soon Hyeok (Steve) Choi, Ph.D., assistant professor of real estate finance in the Saunders College of Business at RIT

Tysharda Johnson-Thomas, real estate broker, author, and motivational speaker

Don Simonetti Jr., president of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.