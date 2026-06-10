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Connections

Forever Wild: How to manage record crowds in the Adirondacks

WXXI News | By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published June 10, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
An aerial photo shows large areas of green space and lakes.
Nancie Battaglia
/
Provided by NCPR

12:00: Forever Wild: How to manage record crowds in the Adirondacks

1:00: Special rebroadcast: The dangers of overbidding on a house

The Adirondack Mountains are becoming an increasingly popular destination. We examine how this impacts the forest preserve, which the state Constitution requires to be kept “forever wild.” Guest host Julie Philipp sits down with officials from the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation and the Adirondack Mountain Club to find out what is being done to manage the influx of visitors and how we can help protect this natural resource. Our guests also talk about hiking safety and the Love Our New York Lands campaign. Our guests:

  • Katie Petronis, deputy commissioner for natural resources for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
  • Josh Clague, forester and forest preserve and conservation chief for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation
  • Cortney Koenig Worrall, executive director of the Adirondack Mountain Club
  • Sarah Mastro, outdoor expo chair of the Genesee Valley Chapter of the Adirondack Mountain Club
  • Mark Brand, forest ranger for the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation

Our special rebroadcast series on the Rochester housing market continues with an RIT professor who has compiled research on what happens when buying a house requires large overbids. He refers to the "winner's curse" and finds that overbidding tends to lead to bad future outcomes. The Greater Rochester market has seen an explosion of overbids in the past several years. We discuss what the data says — and what realtors are seeing on the market today. In studio:

  • Soon Hyeok (Steve) Choi, Ph.D., assistant professor of real estate finance in the Saunders College of Business at RIT
  • Tysharda Johnson-Thomas, real estate broker, author, and motivational speaker
  • Don Simonetti Jr., president of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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