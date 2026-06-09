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Connections

Leigh Ann Henion on her book, 'Night Magic: Adventures Among Glowworms, Moon Gardens, and Other Marvels of the Dark'

WXXI News | By Julie Philipp, Megan Mack, Julie Williams
Published June 9, 2026 at 1:00 AM EDT
A large grey and black full moon.
Asad Shahab

12:00: Leigh Ann Henion on her book, 'Night Magic: Adventures Among Glowworms, Moon Gardens, and Other Marvels of the Dark'

1:00: Special rebroadcast: In Rochester, a plan to make home ownership possible

While we sleep, the creatures of the nocturnal world work their magic. In her book, "Night Magic: Adventures Among Glowworms, Moon Gardens, and Other Marvels of the Dark," New York Times bestselling author Leigh Ann Henion examines how forest logging, light pollution, and other human activities harm the diversity and habitats of animals and insects that depend on the darkness to navigate, hunt, and communicate. Henion will be a guest of the Western New York Land Conservancy later this week, but first, she joins guest host Julie Philipp on "Connections" to discuss what humans can do to protect these creatures of the night — and how that protection can, in turn, preserve the health of the environment. Our guests:

  • Leigh Ann Henion, author of "Night Magic: Adventures Among Glowworms, Moon Gardens, and Other Marvels of the Dark" and "Phenomenal: A Hesitant Adventurer’s Search for Wonder in the Natural World"
  • Marisa Riggi, executive director of the Western New York Land Conservancy
  • Wayne Gall, Ph.D., retired entomologist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture

Then in our second hour, we continue of series of special rebroadcasts on housing in Rochester. This episode explores reporting from WXXI's Brian Sharp: the city’s ongoing mission of providing more housing at truly affordable prices is moving to the JOSANA neighborhood. We discuss the plan for new homes that will sell for $127,000 — far below what most home buyers are seeing on the market. Our guests:

  • Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News
  • Scott Benjamin, CEO of Charles Settlement House & Community Place of Greater Rochester
  • Ryan Brandt, vice president of development for Rochester’s Cornerstone Group, Ltd. 
  • Erik Frisch, deputy commissioner of the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development for the City of Rochester and president of the Rochester Landbank 
  • Glenda Torres, housing navigator for Charles Settlement House

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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