In Rochester, a plan to make home ownership possible
(foreground) Erik Frisch and Glenda Torres, (background) Ryan Brandt and Scott Benjamin with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 20, 2025
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
As WXXI's Brian Sharp recently reported, the city’s ongoing mission of providing more housing at truly affordable prices is moving to the JOSANA neighborhood.
We discuss the plan for new homes that will sell for $127,000 — far below what most home buyers are seeing on the market.
Our guests:
- Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News
- Scott Benjamin, CEO of Charles Settlement House & Community Place of Greater Rochester
- Ryan Brandt, vice president of development for Rochester’s Cornerstone Group, Ltd.
- Erik Frisch, deputy commissioner of the Department of Neighborhood and Business Development for the City of Rochester and president of the Rochester Landbank
- Glenda Torres, housing navigator for Charles Settlement House