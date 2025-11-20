© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

In Rochester, a plan to make home ownership possible

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published November 20, 2025 at 3:36 PM EST
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has a brown beard and is wearing a grey blazer with a white button-down shirt and yellow tie; a woman front right has long brown hair and is wearing an orange short-sleeved shirt, a pink vest, pink pants and brown shoes; a bald man back left has a red beard and is wearing a white button-down shirt and blue tie; a man back right has short grey hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a grey plaid blazer, white button-down shirt, jeans and brown shoes.
1 of 2  — (foreground) Erik Frisch and Glenda Torres, (background) Ryan Brandt and Scott Benjamin with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
(foreground) Erik Frisch and Glenda Torres, (background) Ryan Brandt and Scott Benjamin with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, November 20, 2025
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
A smiling man with short brown hair and a short beard, who is wearing a blue button-down shirt and a dark blue tie
2 of 2  — Brian Sharp
Brian Sharp
WXXI News
WXXI News

As WXXI's Brian Sharp recently reported, the city’s ongoing mission of providing more housing at truly affordable prices is moving to the JOSANA neighborhood.

We discuss the plan for new homes that will sell for $127,000 — far below what most home buyers are seeing on the market.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams