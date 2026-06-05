12:00: Keeping fights out of Ontario Beach Park

1:00: State of Monroe County; NYS legislative session wraps; America's 250th

Recent fights among teenagers at Ontario Beach Park and the Lilac Festival have local leaders looking for answers. Guest host Julie Philipp sits down with Monroe County Legislature President Yversha Roman, Charlotte Community Association President Jose Peo, and representatives from Teen Empowerment to talk about safety concerns and possible solutions, stereotypes, and the realities related to why young people are behaving in dangerous ways. Our guests:



Yversha Roman, president of the Monroe County Legislature

Shanterra Mitchum, program director at Teen Empowerment

Freemonta Strong, associate program coordinator at Teen Empowerment

Then in our second hour, guest host Julie Philipp leads our weekly news roundup with WXXI journalists. First, deputy editor Jeremy Moule shares the latest from Monroe County. He reviews County Executive Adam Bello's State of the County and his assessment of the local economy and public safety. Then, Capitol Bureau reporter Samuel King joins us from Albany with a wrap up of the legislative session and a push from lawmakers to pass a one-year moratorium on new data center projects in the state. We explore what it all means for New Yorkers. We end the week with a look at America's story. The upcoming 2026 Arts Connecxions Festival celebrates America's 250th birthday. Our guests discuss how music, poetry, and history lessons shape our understanding of freedom. Our guests:



Jeremy Moule, deputy editor with WXXI News

Samuel King, Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network

Christine L. Ridarsky, historian for Rochester and Monroe County

Eric Townell, artistic director of the Rochester Oratorio Society

X’zaya Ivy, operatic soprano and music teacher

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.