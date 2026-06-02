Special rebroadcasts: How changes in stroke care are saving lives; Let's talk about (not having) sex

12:00: '15 minutes saved my life.' How changes in stroke care are transforming lives

1:00: Let's talk about (not having) sex

We bring you special rebroadcasts today on "Connections."

In our first hour, time is of the essence when it comes to treating a stroke. A local man learned that earlier this year when he had a stroke in his home. Josh Graves says his life was saved thanks to the University of Rochester Medical Center's Mobile Stroke Unit. URMC recently lifted the curtain on a new mobile unit. Leaders say it will help improve the region's rapid stroke response capabilities, leading to even better outcomes for patients. We talk with clinicians about how stroke care is changing, and we hear from Graves, who shares his remarkable story. In studio:



Adam Kelly, M.D., professor of neurology at the University of Rochester Medicine Comprehensive Stroke Center, associate chair for teleneurology and regional programs, and director of the University of Rochester Medicine Telestroke Program

Tarun Bhalla, M.D., Ph.D., professor of neurosurgery at the University of Rochester Medicine Comprehensive Stroke Center

Josh Graves, stroke survivor

Then in our second hour, sex therapist Eleni Economides hears it all the time: Clients aren’t having sex. Some want to have more; some dread sex. The struggles are real, and she takes us through what the audience can learn about libido, desire, and healthy relationships. In studio:

