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Connections

A 'compassionate response to immigration in our time'

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 16, 2026 at 9:10 AM EDT
This stock image depicts a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge pinned on a black jacket.
mehaniq41
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Adobe Stock
This stock image depicts a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement badge pinned on a black jacket.

12:00: A 'compassionate response to immigration in our time'

1:00: Could high-impact tutoring be a game changer for struggling students?

What is a “compassionate” response to immigration? The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a community forum on the subject. The Trump administration has said it expects local law enforcement to work side-by-side with ICE. We discuss the subject with our guests, who are joining the Mercy Spirituality Center’s upcoming event. In studio:

  • Brigid Ryan, executive director of the Mercy Spirituality Center
  • Deputy Ray Ruiz, community liaison for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office
  • Esma Nacakgedigi, attorney and immigration services manager at Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services

Then in our second hour, education advocates say student success is on the line as they push New York lawmakers to include funding for a specialized tutoring program in the state budget. Students who receive high-impact tutoring, or HIT, meet in small groups with professionally trained tutors during school hours. Research shows HIT is more effective than standard tutoring models, and students who dedicate three to 15 months to HIT can see a 30% increase in reading proficiency. This hour, our guests explain what HIT is, how it works, why it works, and why they think it could be a game changer in high-needs districts. Our guests:

  • Ashara Baker, parent advocate
  • Jacquelyn Martell, executive director of Education Reform Now New York
  • Yvette Russell, chief strategy officer for Read Alliance

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

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