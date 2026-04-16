12:00: A 'compassionate response to immigration in our time'

1:00: Could high-impact tutoring be a game changer for struggling students?

What is a “compassionate” response to immigration? The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office is participating in a community forum on the subject. The Trump administration has said it expects local law enforcement to work side-by-side with ICE. We discuss the subject with our guests, who are joining the Mercy Spirituality Center’s upcoming event. In studio:



Brigid Ryan, executive director of the Mercy Spirituality Center

Deputy Ray Ruiz, community liaison for the Monroe County Sheriff's Office

Esma Nacakgedigi, attorney and immigration services manager at Rochester Refugee Resettlement Services

Then in our second hour, education advocates say student success is on the line as they push New York lawmakers to include funding for a specialized tutoring program in the state budget. Students who receive high-impact tutoring, or HIT, meet in small groups with professionally trained tutors during school hours. Research shows HIT is more effective than standard tutoring models, and students who dedicate three to 15 months to HIT can see a 30% increase in reading proficiency. This hour, our guests explain what HIT is, how it works, why it works, and why they think it could be a game changer in high-needs districts. Our guests:



Ashara Baker, parent advocate

Jacquelyn Martell, executive director of Education Reform Now New York

Yvette Russell, chief strategy officer for Read Alliance

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.