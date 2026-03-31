12:00: What is surveillance pricing?

1:00: Healing after child sexual abuse

Surveillance pricing is the practice of using shoppers' personal data to set prices. It can be carried out in various ways, and in many cases, it’s legal. But governments at many different levels are working to outlaw the practice — or at least severely restrict it. Our guests explain how it works and what they think should be done about it. Our guests:



Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County legislator, District 17

Jonathan S. Weissman, principal lecturer in the Department of Cybersecurity at RIT

Pat Garofalo, director of state and local policy at the American Economic Liberties Project

Then in our second hour, survivors of childhood sexual abuse say the Epstein case has led to more awareness of the issue. We talk with local abuse survivors who say they have found peace through art. They discuss the "Survivors Art Project" and how healing from trauma can come in different forms. In studio:



Kim Brumber, owner of Conava Consulting and co-leader of the Survivors Art Project

Beth Bloom, retired peer support specialist

Rebecca Phelps, clinical intern at Sustainable Wellness

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.