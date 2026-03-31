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Connections

What is surveillance pricing?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 31, 2026 at 9:05 AM EDT
This stock image shows a man checking a carton of eggs in the supermarket.
Proxima Studio
/
Adobe Stock
This stock image shows a man checking a carton of eggs in the supermarket.

12:00: What is surveillance pricing?

1:00: Healing after child sexual abuse

Surveillance pricing is the practice of using shoppers' personal data to set prices. It can be carried out in various ways, and in many cases, it’s legal. But governments at many different levels are working to outlaw the practice — or at least severely restrict it. Our guests explain how it works and what they think should be done about it. Our guests:

  • Rachel Barnhart, Monroe County legislator, District 17
  • Jonathan S. Weissman, principal lecturer in the Department of Cybersecurity at RIT
  • Pat Garofalo, director of state and local policy at the American Economic Liberties Project

Then in our second hour, survivors of childhood sexual abuse say the Epstein case has led to more awareness of the issue. We talk with local abuse survivors who say they have found peace through art. They discuss the "Survivors Art Project" and how healing from trauma can come in different forms. In studio:

  • Kim Brumber, owner of Conava Consulting and co-leader of the Survivors Art Project
  • Beth Bloom, retired peer support specialist
  • Rebecca Phelps, clinical intern at Sustainable Wellness

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

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