© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Spotlighting local women whose work changes lives 

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 27, 2026 at 1:20 AM EDT
Hani Ali stands amid a group of children whom are a part of her mentorship program.
Hani Ali

12:00: Spotlighting local women whose work changes lives

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Local church leader on his impact as a pastor and "homie"

WXXI is celebrating Women’s History Month, and this hour, guest host Racquel Stephen highlights two Rochester women whose work may have gone unnoticed, but who are making a historical impact in the community. Hani Ali is the founder of Mental Health Education & Legal Code for Refugee Rights, Inc. (MELCORR). The nonprofit organization offers mental health counseling and various resources to more than 200 local refugee families. Brittany Rumph is the co-founder of Innova Girls Academy, Monroe County’s first all-girls elementary charter school. They join us in the studio to discuss their remarkable work. Our guests:

  • Hani Ali, founder of Mental Health Education & Legal Code for Refugee Rights, Inc. (MELCORR)
  • Brittany Rumph, co-founder and head of school academics at Innova Girls Academy 

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast of one of the most popular conversations of the year. Pastor Jerrard Brown is the youngest-ever senior pastor at Holy Trinity Baptist Church on North Street. He's also the office and facilities manager for Teen Empowerment. Through both roles, Brown has built community and served as a role model, especially for young people. As he told WXXI's Racquel Stephen, "I think the pastor should be the homie." We talk with Brown and his Teen Empowerment colleagues about the impact of his work. Our guests:

  • Jerrard Brown, senior pastor at Holy Trinity Baptist Church, and office and facilities manager for Teen Empowerment
  • Sahiyra Dillard, program coordinator at Teen Empowerment

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
See stories by Racquel Stephen
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.