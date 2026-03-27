12:00: Spotlighting local women whose work changes lives

1:00: Special rebroadcast: Local church leader on his impact as a pastor and "homie"

WXXI is celebrating Women’s History Month, and this hour, guest host Racquel Stephen highlights two Rochester women whose work may have gone unnoticed, but who are making a historical impact in the community. Hani Ali is the founder of Mental Health Education & Legal Code for Refugee Rights, Inc. (MELCORR). The nonprofit organization offers mental health counseling and various resources to more than 200 local refugee families. Brittany Rumph is the co-founder of Innova Girls Academy, Monroe County’s first all-girls elementary charter school. They join us in the studio to discuss their remarkable work. Our guests:



Hani Ali, founder of Mental Health Education & Legal Code for Refugee Rights, Inc. (MELCORR)

Brittany Rumph, co-founder and head of school academics at Innova Girls Academy

Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast of one of the most popular conversations of the year. Pastor Jerrard Brown is the youngest-ever senior pastor at Holy Trinity Baptist Church on North Street. He's also the office and facilities manager for Teen Empowerment. Through both roles, Brown has built community and served as a role model, especially for young people. As he told WXXI's Racquel Stephen, "I think the pastor should be the homie." We talk with Brown and his Teen Empowerment colleagues about the impact of his work. Our guests:



Jerrard Brown, senior pastor at Holy Trinity Baptist Church, and office and facilities manager for Teen Empowerment

Sahiyra Dillard, program coordinator at Teen Empowerment

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.