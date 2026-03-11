© 2026 WXXI News
Connections

Public employee unions push to sweeten retirement

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 11, 2026 at 1:43 AM EDT
People wearing green t-shirts and holding posters rally in Albany
Jimmy Vielkind
/
New York Public News Network

At a massive rally in Albany, public employees attacked Tier VI, the state law that restricts pensions for workers under the age of 63. Fiscal conservatives argue that unions want taxpayers to pay them more for working less. The unions counter that it’s a matter of fairness — and it’s making it hard to recruit talent. They make the case on "Connections." Our guests:

  • Randi DiAntonio, vice president of the New York State Public Employees Federation (PEF)
  • Maria Fisher, political and communications director for AFSCME Council 66
  • Samuel Fresina, president of the New York State Professional Fire Fighters Association (NYSPFFA)
  • Melinda Person, president of New York State United Teachers (NYSUT)

Then in our second hour, proponents of a statewide program that addresses home-related health concerns say they are worried about the initiative's future. The Healthy Neighborhood Program reaches 500 families in Monroe County each year. It helps residents avoid fires and carbon dioxide poisoning, reduce tobacco use and lead exposure, and improve homes at lost costs. The New York State Assembly restored funding for the program, but the Senate did not. What does that mean for its future, as lawmakers make decisions about the final state budget? Our guests discuss it:

  • Katrina Korfmacher, Ph.D., professor of environmental medicine and public health sciences at the University of Rochester
  • Elizabeth McDade, director of the Rochester ENergy Efficiency and Weatherization (RENEW) Climate Fund
  • Amanda Reddy, executive director of the National Center for Healthy Housing
  • Marielena Vélez de Brown, M.D., commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.