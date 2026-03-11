12:00: Public employee unions push to sweeten retirement

1:00: Is the future of a live-saving program in jeopardy?

At a massive rally in Albany, public employees attacked Tier VI, the state law that restricts pensions for workers under the age of 63. Fiscal conservatives argue that unions want taxpayers to pay them more for working less. The unions counter that it’s a matter of fairness — and it’s making it hard to recruit talent. They make the case on "Connections." Our guests:



Randi DiAntonio, vice president of the New York State Public Employees Federation (PEF)

Maria Fisher, political and communications director for AFSCME Council 66

Samuel Fresina, president of the New York State Professional Fire Fighters Association (NYSPFFA)

Melinda Person, president of New York State United Teachers (NYSUT)



Then in our second hour, proponents of a statewide program that addresses home-related health concerns say they are worried about the initiative's future. The Healthy Neighborhood Program reaches 500 families in Monroe County each year. It helps residents avoid fires and carbon dioxide poisoning, reduce tobacco use and lead exposure, and improve homes at lost costs. The New York State Assembly restored funding for the program, but the Senate did not. What does that mean for its future, as lawmakers make decisions about the final state budget? Our guests discuss it:



Katrina Korfmacher, Ph.D., professor of environmental medicine and public health sciences at the University of Rochester

Elizabeth McDade, director of the Rochester ENergy Efficiency and Weatherization (RENEW) Climate Fund

Amanda Reddy, executive director of the National Center for Healthy Housing

Marielena Vélez de Brown, M.D., commissioner of the Monroe County Department of Public Health



"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.