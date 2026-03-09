12:00: Libertarians say, 'I told you so'

1:00: The challenge of defining success in Iran

“On immigration, speech, and trade, Americans are living in a Libertarian’s nightmare,” writes Katherine Mangu-Ward, editor-in-chief of Reason. She adds that Libertarians had warned about the many problems they see in the Trump administration — now including new foreign wars. So, should Americans listen to Libertarians more often? We discuss it with our guest:



Kevin Wilson, former chair of the Monroe County Libertarian Party, and host of “A Free Solution” podcast

Then in our second hour, President Trump said this weekend that the United States demands the total, unconditional surrender of Iran. Then he said that a surrender might be whatever Donald Trump decides it to be. Senator Lindsey Graham says the Trump administration is already planning its next hit for Cuba. But does that mean the Iran war will end quickly, without democratic rights for the Iranian people? What are the goals exactly? Our guests discuss it. In studio:



Hein Goemans, Ph.D., professor of political science and director of the Peter D. Watson Center for Conflict and Cooperation at the University of Rochester, author of “War and Punishment,” and co-author of "Leaders and International Conflict"

Randy Stone, Ph.D., professor of political science and director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester; and author of "Controlling Institutions," "Lending Credibility," and "Satellites and Commissars"

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.