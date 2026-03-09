© 2026 WXXI News
The challenge of defining success in Iran

12:00: Libertarians say, 'I told you so'

1:00: The challenge of defining success in Iran

“On immigration, speech, and trade, Americans are living in a Libertarian’s nightmare,” writes Katherine Mangu-Ward, editor-in-chief of Reason. She adds that Libertarians had warned about the many problems they see in the Trump administration — now including new foreign wars. So, should Americans listen to Libertarians more often? We discuss it with our guest:

  • Kevin Wilson, former chair of the Monroe County Libertarian Party, and host of “A Free Solution” podcast

Then in our second hour, President Trump said this weekend that the United States demands the total, unconditional surrender of Iran. Then he said that a surrender might be whatever Donald Trump decides it to be. Senator Lindsey Graham says the Trump administration is already planning its next hit for Cuba. But does that mean the Iran war will end quickly, without democratic rights for the Iranian people? What are the goals exactly? Our guests discuss it. In studio:

  • Hein Goemans, Ph.D., professor of political science and director of the Peter D. Watson Center for Conflict and Cooperation at the University of Rochester, author of “War and Punishment,” and co-author of "Leaders and International Conflict"
  • Randy Stone, Ph.D., professor of political science and director of the Skalny Center for Polish and Central European Studies at the University of Rochester; and author of "Controlling Institutions," "Lending Credibility," and "Satellites and Commissars"

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
