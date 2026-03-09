Libertarians say, 'I told you so'
“On immigration, speech, and trade, Americans are living in a Libertarian’s nightmare,” writes Katherine Mangu-Ward, editor-in-chief of Reason.
She adds that Libertarians had warned about the many problems they see in the Trump administration — now including new foreign wars.
So, should Americans listen to Libertarians more often? We discuss it with our guest:
- Kevin Wilson, former chair of the Monroe County Libertarian Party, and host of “A Free Solution” podcast