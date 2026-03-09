© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Libertarians say, 'I told you so'

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 9, 2026 at 2:57 PM EDT
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has dark hair, a dark beard and is wearing a black-and-yellow plaid button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt.
Mari Tuschiya
/
WXXI News
Kevin Wilson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 9, 2026
WXXI News

“On immigration, speech, and trade, Americans are living in a Libertarian’s nightmare,” writes Katherine Mangu-Ward, editor-in-chief of Reason.

She adds that Libertarians had warned about the many problems they see in the Trump administration — now including new foreign wars.

So, should Americans listen to Libertarians more often? We discuss it with our guest:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
