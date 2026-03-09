© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

The challenge of defining success in Iran

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 9, 2026 at 3:16 PM EDT
Three men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man at left has short brown hair and is wearing a brown cardigan sweater over a blue button-down shirt; a man at center has grey hair, a grey beard and is wearing a white button-down shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a grey button-down shirt.
Mari Tuschiya
/
WXXI News
Randy Stone and Hein Goemans with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, March 9, 2026
WXXI News

President Trump said this weekend that the United States demands the total, unconditional surrender of Iran. Then he said that a surrender might be whatever Donald Trump decides it to be.

Senator Lindsey Graham says the Trump administration is already planning its next hit for Cuba.

But does that mean the Iran war will end quickly, without democratic rights for the Iranian people? What are the goals exactly? Our guests discuss it.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
