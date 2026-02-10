© 2026 WXXI News
Connections

How government gets corrupted by insider dealing

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 10, 2026 at 3:12 AM EST
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington DC
Jim Glab - stock.adobe.com
/
277107066
U.S. Capitol Building in Washington DC

12:00: How government gets corrupted by insider dealing

1:00: What happens when students can't concentrate long enough to watch movies?

Government can serve its citizens, or it can serve itself and its friends. No government is immune to insiders exerting their influence to subvert the public interest. When does it become truly corrupt? How can we create conditions to prevent insiders from enriching themselves at our expense? From Venezuela to Eastern Europe and yes, to the United States, we review what we know about government insiders. The World Affairs Council of Rochester is tackling this subject this month with Alfred University President Mark Zupan. He joins us for the hour. Our guest:

  • Mark Zupan, Ph.D., president of Alfred University

Then in our second hour, across the country, film professors have been shocked to find that many students — even students studying the craft of filmmaking — can't get through a movie anymore. They say students are having a hard time watching both the classics and newer releases. From "The Godfather" to recent films, students are distracted by their phones and unable to keep their focus. What does this mean for our collective future? Our guests discuss what they're experiencing. Our guests:

  • Craig Erpelding, teaching faculty at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and author of "Filmmaking with Intention: A Comprehensive Guide to Creating Engaging Motion Pictures"
  • Amy Adrion, filmmaker and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at Rochester Institute of Technology
  • Joy Anderson, filmmaker and MFA student at Rochester Institute of Technology
  • Louisa Duchin, screenwriter and MFA student at Rochester Institute of Technology

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

