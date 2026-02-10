12:00: How government gets corrupted by insider dealing

1:00: What happens when students can't concentrate long enough to watch movies?

Government can serve its citizens, or it can serve itself and its friends. No government is immune to insiders exerting their influence to subvert the public interest. When does it become truly corrupt? How can we create conditions to prevent insiders from enriching themselves at our expense? From Venezuela to Eastern Europe and yes, to the United States, we review what we know about government insiders. The World Affairs Council of Rochester is tackling this subject this month with Alfred University President Mark Zupan. He joins us for the hour. Our guest:



Mark Zupan, Ph.D., president of Alfred University

Then in our second hour, across the country, film professors have been shocked to find that many students — even students studying the craft of filmmaking — can't get through a movie anymore. They say students are having a hard time watching both the classics and newer releases. From "The Godfather" to recent films, students are distracted by their phones and unable to keep their focus. What does this mean for our collective future? Our guests discuss what they're experiencing. Our guests:



Craig Erpelding, teaching faculty at the University of Wisconsin, Madison, and author of "Filmmaking with Intention: A Comprehensive Guide to Creating Engaging Motion Pictures"

Amy Adrion, filmmaker and assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at Rochester Institute of Technology

Joy Anderson, filmmaker and MFA student at Rochester Institute of Technology

Louisa Duchin, screenwriter and MFA student at Rochester Institute of Technology

