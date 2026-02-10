© 2026 WXXI News
Former NATO chief reflects on Europe-U.S. relations

NPR | By Erika Ryan,
Mary Louise KellyPatrick Jarenwattananon
Published February 10, 2026 at 5:08 PM EST

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Anders Fogh Rasmussen, former prime minister of Denmark and former head of NATO, ahead of the Munich Security Conference.

