Israel's far-right dreams of rebuilding Gaza settlements

NPR | By Aya Batrawy,
Itay Stern
Published February 10, 2026 at 4:58 PM EST

President Trump's peace plan for Gaza has been rejected by far-right Israeli officials who want the land for Jewish settlements.

