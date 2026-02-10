New name for downtown baseball stadium: ESL Ballpark

The Rochester Red Wings' home field will likely have a new name when baseball season begins next month.

It will be called ESL Ballpark, under a long-term agreement announced Tuesday by the team, ESL Federal Credit Union, and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

The initial agreement is for 10 years, with options to renew every four or five years through 2056. The naming rights will cost ESL $550,000 a year to start.

The venue, which opened in 1996 as Frontier Field, was most recently named Innovative Field.

The contract giving the naming rights to ESL is subject to a vote by the Monroe County Legislature. That vote is expected to take place at a meeting Tuesday night.