© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New name for downtown baseball stadium: ESL Ballpark

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published February 10, 2026 at 12:33 PM EST
Naomi Silver, president of the Rochester Red Wings, thanks Faheem Masood, president and CEO of ESL Federal Credit Union, during a news conference Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026, announcing the new name of the team’s baseball stadium as ESL Ballpark. The naming rights agreement is pending approval by the Monroe County Legislature and is set for an initial 10-year term with options to extend up to 30 years.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
Naomi Silver, president of the Rochester Red Wings, thanks Faheem Masood, president and CEO of ESL Federal Credit Union, during a news conference announcing the new name of the team’s baseball stadium, ESL Ballpark. The naming rights agreement is pending approval by the Monroe County Legislature and is set for an initial 10-year term with options to extend up to 30 years.

The Rochester Red Wings' home field will likely have a new name when baseball season begins next month.

It will be called ESL Ballpark, under a long-term agreement announced Tuesday by the team, ESL Federal Credit Union, and Monroe County Executive Adam Bello.

The initial agreement is for 10 years, with options to renew every four or five years through 2056. The naming rights will cost ESL $550,000 a year to start.

The venue, which opened in 1996 as Frontier Field, was most recently named Innovative Field.

The contract giving the naming rights to ESL is subject to a vote by the Monroe County Legislature. That vote is expected to take place at a meeting Tuesday night.

The Rochester Red Wings announced a new name for their baseball stadium, ESL Ballpark, a naming rights agreement pending approval by the Monroe County Legislature and set for an initial 10-year term with options to extend up to 30 years.
Max Schulte
/
WXXI News
The Rochester Red Wings announced a new name — ESL Ballpark — for their baseball stadium on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.
Local News
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams