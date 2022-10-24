Frontier Field could become "Innovative Field" with new sponsor

Frontier Field is getting a new name.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is asking the Legislature to amend the naming rights contract to usher in Henrietta-based Innovative Data Processing Solutions.

Making the Rochester Red Wings home stadium, Innovative Field.

The company provides managed cloud services, consulting and other technology support.

Frontier has owned the naming rights since the mid-1990s, and the current contract wasn’t set to expire until Nov. 15, 2025.

Under the amendment, Innovative Solutions would be added to the contract and take over “many of the rights and responsibilities.” The county would “continue to receive all revenue originally contemplated under the naming rights agreement,” Bello wrote to lawmakers on Monday.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back later in the day for updates.