12:00: An economist reviews his biases

1:00: Award-winning composer Adolphus Hailstork on art, politics, and social change

The first year of the new Trump administration has been a chance to test a slew of economists’ conventional wisdom — on tariffs, on markets, on trade alliances. Kent Gardner has been an economist for decades, and we wanted to know: has anything in the past year surprised you? Has anything caused you to reconsider a long-held belief? Vice President Vance says economists are out-of-touch eggheads. We examine that claim, too. In studio:



Kent Gardner, former chief economist at the Center for Governmental Research

Then in our second hour, as our nation navigates turbulent times, what can artists do to effect change? Award-winning composer and Rochester native Adolphus Hailstork has been outspoken about this question, especially when it comes to injustices against African Americans. "These are the tragedies and triumphs of a people who have been beaten up for 400 years. Does anyone speak for them? Who writes pieces that speak for the existence of African Americans in the United States?" he asks. "I’ll take on that job.'" Hailstork’s work blends African, American, and European traditions. In recent years, his pieces like “A Knee on the Neck” — an oratorio in tribute to George Floyd — have made political statements. He’ll be in Rochester this weekend for a choral concert in his honor, but first, he joins us on “Connections” to discuss the intersection of art and politics. This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Black History Month. Our guests:



Adolphus Hailstork, award-winning composer

Lee Wright, director of music ministry at Downtown United Presbyterian Church, and founding artistic director of First Inversion choral ensemble

