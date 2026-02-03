© 2026 WXXI News
Connections

What should we know about Greenland?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 3, 2026 at 2:53 AM EST
Greenland, Nuuk - main city, pinned on political map

12:00: What should we know about Greenland?

1:00: 'Beyond the fitness:' Local trainer changes lives

Greenland has been in the news often in recent months, and perhaps you've thought about it now more than you ever have. Most Americans have never been to Greenland. This hour, we sit down with Rochesterians who made the trip. They discuss the time they spent there, the people they met, the culture they observed, and the stereotypes that they think need to be blown up. Our guests:

  • Denis Defibaugh, Guggenheim Fellow and professor emeritus in RIT's School of Photographic Arts and Sciences
  • Lauren Petracca, freelance photojournalist

Then in our second hour, throughout the month of February, WXXI News' Racquel Stephen is highlighting Black community members whose work may be under the radar but is making a big difference. First in the series is an award-winning personal trainer who is changing lives, one gym session at a time. We meet Brianna Cromartie, owner of Cromartie Fitness. She shares her story, her approach to her work, and we explore the impact it has had across the community. This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Black History Month. In studio:

  • Brianna Cromartie, owner of Cromartie Fitness
  • Racquel Stephen, health, equity and community reporter and producer for WXXI News

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
