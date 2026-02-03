'Beyond the fitness:' Local trainer changes lives

WXXI News

Throughout the month of February, WXXI News' Racquel Stephen is highlighting Black community members whose work may be under the radar but is making a big difference.

First in the series is an award-winning personal trainer who is changing lives, one gym session at a time.

We meet Brianna Cromartie, owner of Cromartie Fitness. She shares her story, her approach to her work, and we explore the impact it has had across the community.

This conversation is part of WXXI's celebration of Black History Month.

In studio:

