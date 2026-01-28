12:00: Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on the limits of Trump's power

1:00: Revisiting the Rochester Urbanarium: Lessons for 2026

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist David Cay Johnston returns to "Connections." Years ago, Johnston predicted that if Donald Trump became president, he would seek to suspend the rule of law. When asked earlier this month if there were any limits on his global powers, President Trump told the New York Times, “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.” Johnston joins us to discuss the current state of Trump's presidency and the rule of law. Our guest:



David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author, and professor of practice in journalism at RIT

Then in our second hour, have you heard of the Rochester Urbanarium? Formed in 1970, the independent citizens' organization was dedicated to helping residents become more engaged with their local government to solve community problems. The founder, Gene DePrez, died last year, but his legacy lives on. An upcoming symposium celebrates DePrez's work and explores how residents can put the ideas of the Urbanarium into practice today. Our guests preview the event and discuss what it means to engage with government and each other — and how to encourage more of it.



Simeon Banister, president and CEO of the Rochester Area Community Foundation

Liz Call, former university archivist at RIT and current head of the Eberly Family Special Collections Library at Penn State University

Suzanne Mayer, co-founder of Hinge Neighbors

Justin Murphy, research and communications coordinator for Our Local History

William Schwappacher, creative director for the City of Rochester

