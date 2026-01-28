© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections

Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on the limits of Trump's power

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 28, 2026 at 5:41 AM EST

12:00: Investigative journalist David Cay Johnston on the limits of Trump's power

1:00: Revisiting the Rochester Urbanarium: Lessons for 2026

Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist David Cay Johnston returns to "Connections." Years ago, Johnston predicted that if Donald Trump became president, he would seek to suspend the rule of law. When asked earlier this month if there were any limits on his global powers, President Trump told the New York Times, “Yeah, there is one thing. My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me.” Johnston joins us to discuss the current state of Trump's presidency and the rule of law. Our guest:

  • David Cay Johnston, Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and author, and professor of practice in journalism at RIT

Then in our second hour, have you heard of the Rochester Urbanarium? Formed in 1970, the independent citizens' organization was dedicated to helping residents become more engaged with their local government to solve community problems. The founder, Gene DePrez, died last year, but his legacy lives on. An upcoming symposium celebrates DePrez's work and explores how residents can put the ideas of the Urbanarium into practice today. Our guests preview the event and discuss what it means to engage with government and each other — and how to encourage more of it.

  • Simeon Banister, president and CEO of the Rochester Area Community Foundation
  • Liz Call, former university archivist at RIT and current head of the Eberly Family Special Collections Library at Penn State University 
  • Suzanne Mayer, co-founder of Hinge Neighbors
  • Justin Murphy, research and communications coordinator for Our Local History
  • William Schwappacher, creative director for the City of Rochester

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams

Connections with Evan Dawson

Connections is our daily, live talk show. It airs live weekdays, noon-2 p.m., and re-airs at 9 and 10 p.m. You can also find us wherever you find your podcasts.

Join us with questions or comments by phone at 1-844-295-TALK (8255), email, Facebook or Twitter.

Do you have a story that needs to be shared? Pitch your story to Connections.

For transcripts, please email our Move to Include team with the day, subject, and start time (noon or 1 pm) of the episode for a transcript.