American Academy of Pediatrics stands by vaccines

Published January 27, 2026 at 1:42 AM EST
he American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) is once again rebuking childhood vaccine guidance issued by the federal government. On Monday, the AAP published its recommended immunization schedule. It includes vaccines for a number of illnesses that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) dropped in recent weeks — illnesses like hepatitis A and hepatitis B, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza, and more. This is the second time in recent months that pediatricians are taking a stand against the CDC and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy. The group has called the federal recommendations "dangerous." This hour, we talk with local pediatrician Dr. Elizabeth Murray about what the science says and what parents and caregivers need to know. In studio:

  • Elizabeth Murray, D.O., pediatrician at Golisano Children’s Hospital at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Then in our second hour, “It does seem like something different is at play here, and part of it is how blatant the lies are.” That’s the assessment from LA Times columnist Matt Lewis, a conservative who has been shocked to see how many of his fellow Republicans are sticking with President Trump. Lewis joins us to discuss what a consistent conservative ethic might mean in the Trump era and beyond. Our guest:

  • Matt Lewis, columnist for the LA Times

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
